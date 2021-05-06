Eunice Police identify possible suspect in Second Street, Maple Avenue shooting

EUNICE, La. — The Eunice Police Department have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting at the intersection of South Second Street and West Maple Avenue last week that left two people injured.

According to Chief Randy Fontenot, an arrest warrant has been issued for Brian K. "BK" Thomas, 19, of Ville Platte.

Fontenot says that Thomas is wanted on a charge of Attempted First Degree Murdr, and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact local enforcement or the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel