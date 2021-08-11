Eunice OMV location changing to appointment only system

Beginning on Friday, August 13, 2021, the Eunice OMV location will be open by appointment only.

Officials say that customers may schedule an appointment by selecting the “Book Appointment” icon on www.expresslane.org .

The Eunice OMV location is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The OMV encourages customers to visit the official OMV website, www.expresslane.org , for online services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Online services found on the OMV website include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver’s license request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist and more.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel