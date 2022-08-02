Eunice man convicted in toddler's 2013 death

After nine years and one mistrial, a Eunice man is now convicted in connection with the death of a toddler.

Victoria Renee LeJeune was 19 months old when she died in February 2013. At the first trial regarding her death, an emergency room physician testified that he'd never seen so many signs of abuse on a body. Read the story about that testimony reported by our media partners at The Advocate here.

That 2015 trial ended in a mistrial after evidence previously ruled inadmissible was presented to the jury.

But after another trial, Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, has been convicted of negligent homicide in the child's death, District Attorney Chad Pitre announced.

Miller was living with the child and her mother when the death occurred. At the time, police described him as the mother's boyfriend.

LeJeune died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Pitre credited lead prosecutor Don Richard for "delivering justice for the young child" in a press release.

Miller's sentencing has been set for August 18.