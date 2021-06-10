Eunice man accused of setting fire at house he rented

A Eunice man has been arrested, accused of setting fire to a house he lived in.

The State Fire Marshal (SFM) arrested 35-year-old Nathan Ortego. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson.

SFM says that in the early morning hours of June 9, deputies were requested by the Eunice Fire Department to assist with determining the origin and cause of a house fire located in the 600 block of West Vine Avenue.

Ortego had been the only occupant of the structure and was able to escape unharmed. After an assessment of the scene, and collecting witness statements, deputies say they determined the fire began in a bedroom and was intentionally set.

Deputies learned Ortego, who was renting the house, allegedly admitted to a responding firefighter and a Eunice police officer that he was responsible for the fire.

In an interview with deputies, Ortego again allegedly admitted to his role in the fire.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel