Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Eunice man accused of kidnapping, armed robbery

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: MGN Online
police-lights-new.jpg
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 16:03:37-04

A 22-year-old Eunice man is in police custody after being arrested on a warrant for kidnapping and armed robbery.

On July 14, 2021, Caleb W. Edwards approached a woman, pointed a handgun, and demanded that she get out of her vehicle. She did and the suspect drove off in her vehicle, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. The victim's one-year-old child was in the backseat of the car.

After driving several blocks through the city, Edwards crashed the vehicle into a utility pole and fled on foot, leaving the child in the back seat, Fontenot stated. The child was not injured.

Edwards was arrested on a warrant on August 6, 2021, on charges of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, failure to report an auto accident, criminal damage to property.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.