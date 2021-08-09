Eunice man accused of kidnapping, armed robbery

A 22-year-old Eunice man is in police custody after being arrested on a warrant for kidnapping and armed robbery.

On July 14, 2021, Caleb W. Edwards approached a woman, pointed a handgun, and demanded that she get out of her vehicle. She did and the suspect drove off in her vehicle, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. The victim's one-year-old child was in the backseat of the car.

After driving several blocks through the city, Edwards crashed the vehicle into a utility pole and fled on foot, leaving the child in the back seat, Fontenot stated. The child was not injured.

Edwards was arrested on a warrant on August 6, 2021, on charges of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, failure to report an auto accident, criminal damage to property.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel