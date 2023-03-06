Eunice Housing Authority to receive $1M from FEMA

WASHINGTON – The Eunice Housing Authority will receive $1,073,029.78 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for severe storms and flooding, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA).

“Severe storms and flooding have ravaged South Louisiana in recent years,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help fund damage repairs to the Acadian Village.”

This money will be used to repair 30 housing units spanning 13 buildings at the Acadian Village in Eunice, Louisiana.

