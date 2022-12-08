Eunice couple arrested in child abuse case

Eunice Police arrested a local couple in a child abuse case.

Sheri Leason, 46, and her husband Robert Leason, 41, moved to Louisiana from another state because of their involvement with a church, Eunice Police say. They brought with them three children - a 12-year-old girl, a seven-year-old foster son and his little sister, their foster daughter, Eunice Police say.

The boy went to school one day and showed his teacher bruises, which he said his foster mother had given him. The teacher and principal called the state Department of Children and Family Services to report the suspected abuse, but when they didn't receive any response they called Eunice Police, a spokeswoman said.

Sheri Leason was booked with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, accused of beating the little boy, the spokeswoman said.

After the three children were taken out of the home, the 12-year-old girl told investigators that Robert Leason had been molesting her. He was booked with molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Child protection workers from Missouri have come to Louisiana and taken the seven-year-old and his younger sister back to the state, the spokeswoman said. The 12-year-old is safe in state custody here in Louisiana, she said.