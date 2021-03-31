Eunice City Marshal's Office warns of fake $100 bills circulating in Acadiana

The Eunice City Marshal's Office is warning of counterfeit money circulating in Acadiana.

During a recent traffic stop deputies with the Marshal's office say they confiscated seven fake $100 bills.

Investigators learned that the counterfeit money had allegedly been used throughout Acadiana to purchase goods.

Deputies are asking for all merchants to check all bills and contact your local bank if you are not sure if the currency is real.

See the Marshal's post:

