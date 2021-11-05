Watch
Escaped inmate arrested Friday morning in St. Landry Parish

Posted at 9:43 AM, Nov 05, 2021
An inmate who walked off from a work detail in St. Landry Parish on Wednesday has been arrested.

The Opelousas Police Department says 24-year-old Gilbert A. Lee was taken into custody on Friday morning without incident.

Lee was arrested November 5 by the Leonville Police Department at a relative's home. That relative, according to police, called to turn him in.

Lee was wanted after walking off from a work crew at the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste recycling center in the 2700 blk. of W. Landry St.

Records show Lee was booked in 2018 with a battery charge, as well weapons charges. He was booked in 2021 by Leonville Police with battery, simple criminal damage to property and warrants.

Police say Lee will be facing a new charge of Simple Escape and will be booked back into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

