Entrance to Opelousas subdivision to be closed for roadwork

The entrance to an Opelousas subdivision will be closed next Monday for roadwork.

Officials informed residents on Penny Lane (Subdivision) that the entrance to their homes will be closed on Monday, September 27, to perform work on the culvert at the intersection of McCarthy Lane and Penny Lane.

"This is much needed work; therefore, we are informing each of you to make plans that will not interfere with your daily routine," Mayor Julius Alsandor said. Homeowners are encouraged to make necessary arrangements for that day.

The repairs will happen early Monday morning and the entrance should be open for travel by the end of the day.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but all these repairs must be performed before further structural damage occurs and the road has to be closed longer than needed," Alsandor added.

Anyone with questions is asked to call City Hall at 337-948-2520.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel