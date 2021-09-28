Entrance to Opelousas subdivision reopens after roadwork

The entrance to an Opelousas subdivision has been reopened after roadwork forced a closure on Monday.

Officials told residents on Penny Lane (subdivision) that the entrance to their homes would be closed to perform work on the culvert at the intersection of McCarthy Lane and Penny Lane.

The repairs took place early Monday morning and the entrance has since been reopened for travel.

Mayor Julius Alsandor apologized for any inconvenience the closure caused, adding that "the repairs were needed before any further structural damage occurred."

