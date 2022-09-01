Entergy bill assistance program closes at capacity, food assistance is available

OPELOUSAS, La.— Funds provided by St. Landry-Evangeline United Way for Entergy customers in need of assistance has reached its capacity.

“Our United Way received a large number of applications from Entergy customers over a short period of time, but has reached its funding capacity. We were pleased to join with Entergy to provide bill assistance to low-income and struggling citizens” said Ginger LeCompte, Executive Director of the St. Landry-Evangeline United Way.

Applicants will receive a notification confirming whether their application for assistance has been approved or not approved. No further action is required by the applicant.

To further address the needs of struggling households, St. Landry-Evangeline United Way has implemented the FEED OUR NEIGHBOR program, a $50 food gift card provided to citizens in St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes.

LeCompte said, "Through a grant from the federal emergency food and shelter program.

We are targeting those citizens who fall under the ALICE definition – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – the working poor."

Applications for food assisstance must be submitted online at www.uwsle.org. Applicants must provide proof of residency and proof of income.

Should you need additional Entergy bill assistance, visit Entergy’s Bill Help page for other resources: I Need Help Paying My Bill | Entergy Louisiana | We Power Life (entergy-louisiana.com)

