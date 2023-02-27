Emergency repair underway in Opelousas, boil advisory issued

OPELPUSAS, La. — According to Mayor Julius Alsandor, an emergency repair is currently underway in the City of Opelousas.

Water was shut off due to a water main leak on Highway 182, Mayor Alsandor says.

Residencies just south of Judson Walsh Drive, such as Royal Gardens and Hickory Ridge, are impacted by this leak. Customers affected by this emergency will be on a boil advisory until further notice.

As a reminder, water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.