NewsSt. Landry Parish

Egan Water Corp. issues boil advisory

Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 07, 2022
The Egan Water Corporation issued a boil water advisory Thursday for some of its customers.

The advisory is in effect for the Northside which includes the Egan/Iota/Evangeline areas.

Customers should boil water for one full minute before consumption.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

