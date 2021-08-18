École St. Landry opens doors to inaugural classes

École St. Landry, a new French immersion charter school, is now open.

The school is located in Sunset, and after four years of preparation, it opened its doors to students on Wednesdays.

There are about 60 students enrolled in the inaugural kindergarten and first grade classes.

It's a total French immersion school, meaning all courses will be taught in French, except for English Language Arts classes.

"Studies show that if you live and breath the life of French immersion education, you have higher test scores, you think more globally, you have better problem solving skills," explained director Lindsay Smyth.

École St. Landry aims to prepare Acadiana students to be academically proficient, bilingual, and globally competent. It also supports the community in efforts to preserve and revitalize at-risk cultural assets.

The school has initially opened in the old First Baptist Church of Sunset building, but it's partnered with the city to lease the old Sunset High building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Plans to renovate the building are underway.

For more information, visit ecolestlandry.org.

