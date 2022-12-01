Early registration open for École Saint-Landry

Early Registration for École Saint-Landry’s third year closes January 1.

As with all public schools, École Saint-Landry will be free of charge to admitted students and transportation will be available for all students. École Saint-Landry, one of only three full French immersion schools in the state, aims to prepare students from the Acadiana region to be academically proficient, bilingual, and globally competent, a release states.

The application window closes at 5 p.m. on January 1. Click here for information on how to apply.

Parents can also sign up for an information session to learn more about École Saint-Landry. Click here for information on how to apply or how to sign up for a parent info session.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, École Saint-Landry, a public charter school, will offer 60 kindergarten students the chance to be a part of the third year of classes. Additionally, limited first grade slots are available for students, but any student in 2nd grade or higher must have an appropriate level of French proficiency.

École Saint-Landry accepts students of all abilities. École Saint-Landry does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, national origin, disability or gender in its educational programs and activities (including employment and application for employment), and it is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of gender by Title IX (20 USC 168) and on the basis of disability by Section 504 (42 USC 794).

To learn more about École St. Landry, go to ecolestlandry.org.