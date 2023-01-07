Dunbar Street bridge re-opens temporarily

Dunbar Street Bridge near the intersection of Parkview Street was temporarily closed for repair until this past Thursday, January 5.

Due to the condition of the Dunbar Street Bridge, the State closed the bridge to all vehicle traffic, officials say.

Mayor Julius Alsandor announced that through a collective effort of local governments and state engineers working together (city, parish and DOTD), the Dunbar Street Bridge has been temporarily reopened to traffic.

According to Mayor Alsandor, the bridge is presently open, meeting all safety requirements and inspections by DOTD after repairs were performed.

Please note that the Dunbar Street Bridge will be temporarily closed again late Sunday afternoon 1/08/2023 for a few minor repairs, then reopened later next week.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Opelousas City Hall at 337-948-2520 or Public Works at 337-948-2550

