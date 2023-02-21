Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish

A Palmetto woman died in a Monday evening crash near Melville, State Police say.

Kristi N. McAnally, 43, died in the 6:30 p.m. crash on La. 105 near Rachell Road, troopers say.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation showed that McAnally was driving north on the highway when a southbound pick-up crossed the center line and hit her car.

She was restrained, but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her car, both children, were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the pick-up, a 59-year-old Opelousas man, wasn't wearing his seatbelt and was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, troopers say.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results are pending analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, troopers say.

Troopers say: While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

Troop I has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths since the beginning of 2023.