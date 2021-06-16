Downtown Opelousas Master Plan to be presented Thursday

The Master Plan for the future of Downtown Opelousas will be presented on Thursday.

The Advocate reports that city officials will hold a presentation at noon at the St. Landry Economic Development Office.

After nearly a year of community discussions, the plan is now up for consideration and action from the Opelousas Planning Commission and the City Council.

The Opelousas Downtown Development District has held several public meetings over the past year, where residents were able to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the plan.

More information on the plan can be found at www.opportunitystlandry.com/oddd or on Facebook at Opelousas Downtown Development District.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel