Deputies searching for missing Opelousas man last seen in Lafayette

St. Landry Parish deputies are asking for help in locating a missing 23-year-old.

Deputies say they received a missing person complaint on February 19, regarding Deion Lee Declouette of Opelousas.

The sheriff's office says they made contact with family members, who stated that the last communication with Declouette was on Feb 18, 2022.

He was reportedly last seen within the city limits of Lafayette driving a dark blue 2016 Chrysler 200, Louisiana license plate 533-CSB.

Deputies say the vehicle was found abandoned with the trunk and doors open.

A search was conducted of the immediate area which deputies say resulted in negative results.

Family members have reason to believe Deion is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deion Lee Declouette is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Division at 337-948-6516 or call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (948-8477) or dial **TIPS (**8477) from your mobile phone to submit the information anonymously.

Declouette is described by deputies as being a black male with black hair (may be dyed) and brown eyes. He is 5'7” and weighs 170 lbs.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel