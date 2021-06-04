Deputies locate two missing teens from St. Landry Parish in California

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says that two runaways from Opelousas have been located out of state.

The pair was located in California after being reported missing in May. They were picked up by family and are safe and are headed back to St. Landry Parish, according to deputies.

Deputies say the two were reported missing on May 27, 2021. Officials say that around 1:30 a.m. the two teens left a home on Miller Road and believed to been headed to California.

The two were believed to have left in a white 2015 Chevy Malibu. Neither of the runaways had a driver's license or personal identification.

