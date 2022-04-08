Damaged line causes gas leak in Opelousas, no evacuations

Construction in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and N Market Street in Opelousas has caused a gas leak.
According to city officials, the public should avoid the area. The gas company is on the scene repairing the line.
The break in the line was caused by a construction crew in the area. No evacuations were deemed necessary.
The Opelousas Fire Department is also assisting in the area.
