Crime Stoppers tips lead to arrest in St. Landry Parish casino truck stop thefts

An Opelousas woman has been arrested in connection with thefts from local casinos and truck stops in St. Landry Parish.

31-year-old Joshlin Soileau of Opelousas was arrested on charges of theft and simple burglary in connection with two incidents in April.

St. Landry Crime Stoppers says that they received a complaint on April 4, 2021, in regards to a theft at the Quarters Casino and Truck Plaza in Opelousas. In that incident, they say a woman, now identified as Soileau, left the store with merchandise valued at over $170.00.

Surveillance video showed that Soileau arrived in a red Ford F-150 pickup and went inside the store. She exited the store with numerous packs of cigarettes and other items, with a total value of $171.59. Deputies say she left without paying for the items.

On April 23, 2021, another complaint was received from the Gold Rush Casino. Soileau was inside the store and attempting to steal cigarettes from the cashier's possession. A fight ensued and Soileau allegedly grabbed a carton of cigarettes before exiting the store, deputies say.

Crime Stoppers received numerous tips giving information on the location of the vehicles in the surveillance video. Upon further investigation of the tips, it was determined that the vehicle was registered to Soileau, who is the woman seen in the video footage.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Joshlin Soileau

When questioned by detectives, deputies say Soileau admitted to fighting with the employee at the Gold Rush Casino and stealing the merchandise.

On April 23, 2021, Joshlin Soileau was booked at the St. Landry Parish Jail. Her bond is set at $4,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel