Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Eunice shooting suspect

A St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with an April 29 shooting in Eunice.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot says that a tip received on Wednesday, June 9, led to the arrest of 19-year-old Brian Keith "B.K." Thomas, Jr of Ville Platte.

Thomas was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted first degree murder in connection to the April shooting at the intersection of W. Maple Avenue and S. Second Street.

The Eunice Police Department had requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Office in locating Thomas.

Fontenot says the tip alerted police to Thomas's location and they notified the U.S. Marshal's Office.

The Marshal's Office was assisted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Lake Charles Police in locating Thomas and arresting him on the warrant.

Thomas was transported by Eunice Police and booked Thursday, June 10, into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

