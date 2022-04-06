Crews repairing water leak on Hwy 190 in Opelousas

Crews are repairing a water leak on a portion of Hwy 190 in Opelousas.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says that repairs are taking place in the eastbound lane near the intersection of East Vine and Academy Street.

Motorists are asked to drive safely in the area and be mindful of workers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel