COVID test giveaway planned for Friday in Opelousas

A COVID test giveaway will take place on Friday in Opelousas.

Acadiana Practitioners, LLC will hold a giveaway on January 21, beginning at 3:00 pm at 1119 Prudhomme Circle.

One free kit will be given to each person present for the giveaway.

Kits will be handed out while supplies last.

