COVID-19 vaccines to be offered in Melville

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to residents in Melville during an event on Wednesday, July 28.

The Louisiana Department of Health is sponsoring the free event, which will take place at the Melville Library.

No appointment is necessary.

Those getting a vaccine will be able to choose from two options: the Pfizer two-dose and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose.

It will be held from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

