Construction on Jessie B Road Bridge complete

The construction of the bridge on Jessie B Road that crosses Bayou Mallet has been completed according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

Construction was executed to remove the aging cross-drain pipe and to replace the bridge. The $1.2 Million project was made possible through the allocation of capital outlay funding from the state.

Parish Councilman Timmy Lejeune expressed his satisfaction with the project's completion.

"I am thrilled to see this project come to fruition," Councilman Lejeune stated. “The people of District 11 have been waiting on this for quite some time now, and I am very appreciative that the funding was made available.”

Construction began in February of 2023.