Concerns Coming From Residents in Grand Coteau for the Town's Audit

The annual audit of Grand Coteau's books has revealed that some of the town's employees and elected officials have not been paying their utility bill on time, yet haven't paid late fees or faced disconnection.

Once residents of Grand Coteau knew about the results of this audit, they defined it as outrageous.

The audit of the town found several issues with the way business is handled. We spoke to Mayor Patrick Richard, who told us that the town had hired a new auditor this year - and asked for a deep dive on several areas to find any issues, and make sure things were being handled properly.

The utility payments were an area of concern, and now that the issues have been uncovered the town is working to resolve them.

But many residents in Grand Coteau are upset after the reading the different findings in the audit.

Both residents who I spoke with say this is unfair.

“It’s not fair… it’s total not fair if some must pay utility bill and some don’t it’s not fair. Why don’t all of us don’t pay it and still get services,” said Chirley Chavis.

“I would deem that unfair, it’s not fair, if anybody else around here must pay their bill on time and they must pay things to keep their lights on, I feel like everyone should have to do it. It just isn’t right if they do not have to do it,” said Fabin Mitchell.