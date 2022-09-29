Collection day set for Opelousas Museum

The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center is planning a collection day next month.

The event will be on Tuesday, October 18 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., and then noon until 3 p.m.

You also can make an appointment.

What is a collection day? It's an opportunity for people to contribute items for the museum to use in its displays. The items would be for a short-term loan, which means you would get them back after they are exhibited.

The museum is seeking family photos and artifacts for short-term loan.

They are especially looking for items related to a forthcoming exhibit, Free People of Color in St. Landry Parish from 1700 to present.

On the collection day, residents are invited to bring personal items to the Opelousas Museum at 315 N. Main St. Intake will occur on Tuesday, Oct 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Or, if you can't make it that day, you can call to make other arrangements.

Items of interest include family photos, family trees, emancipation documents, land deeds and other treasures. Items will be held and protected for approximately one month, and then returned to the owner. Some items will be scanned or photographed for possible museum display.

The Free People of Color exhibit is made possible with support from the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, a Rebirth Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and from the City of Opelousas. The exhibit opens in late March; details on that will be coming soon.