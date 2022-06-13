Church Point man dies in Saturday crash

A Church Point man died early Saturday in St. Landry Parish after a car accident.

Scotty J. Cormier Jr., 23, died in the crash.

State Police were called to La. 35 near Mandy Road at about 4:30 a.m. where they found that Cormier was traveling north in an SUV. At the same time, an 18-wheeler rig was backing into a private drive. The driver of the 18-wheeler, an Opelousas man, crossed the center line and was in Cormier's lane, troopers say. Cormier's vehicle hit the side of the trailer, troopers say.

Cormier was wearing his seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the rig was wearing his seat belt and wasn't injured, troopers say. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

"Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.

In 2022, Troop I has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths.