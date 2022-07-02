Church Point man dies in Friday crash

A Friday morning accident claimed the life of a Church Point man, troopers say.

State Police were called to the intersection of La. 754 and Jessie Richard Road in St. Landry Parish just before 9 a.m. on Friday.

They found a two vehicle crash; Claude Chevis, 72, died in the accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a pick-up truck driven by a 47-year-old Opelousas man failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled onto the highway. Chevis was driving a pick-up on the highway, and crashed into the passenger side of the first truck.

Both men were wearing seat belts. The driver who allegedly ran the stop sign sustained moderate injuries, troopers say.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Curley and Chevis and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.