Church Point man arrested on Negligent Homicide charge after child drowns in bathtub

A Church Point man has been arrested on a charge of Negligent Homicide after the accidental drowning death of his 9 month old child.

30-year-old Nicholas Lee Ducote was arrested on March 15, 2021 in relation to that drowning which occurred earlier this month.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on March 4, 2021, detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in regards to a 9 month old drowning victim.

After an investigation by detectives, it was determined that Ducote placed his 9 month old and 2 year old children in the bathtub and allowed them to play with bath toys while he folded clothes. He then exited the bathroom and played a video game on the television for a short amount of time.

Deputies say that while Deucote was occupied in the other room, he heard a loud splash and went inside the bathroom to check on the children. The 9 month old was unresponsive in the water in the back of the tub.

The 2 year old was sitting in the front part of the tub and was not injured. Ducote removed the juveniles from the tub and called out to a family member for assistance. Emergency services were immediately contacted, they say.

“An autopsy was conducted on March 8, 2021,” stated Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz. “The death of the juvenile was ruled an accidental drowning, however, Nicholas Ducote committed the act of criminal negligence. His simple carelessness resulted in the accidental death of an infant child.”

On March 15, 2021, Nicholas Lee Ducote was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the charge of Negligent Homicide. His bond was set at $25,000.

