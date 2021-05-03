Church Point man accused of kidnapping, attempted murder

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have booked a Church Point man with kidnapping and attempted murder.

Anthony D. Collins, Jr., 42, was booked with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Second Degree Kidnapping in connection with an April 29 incident.

Deputies were called to Leslie Road in Church Point on that day. The person who called them said they spoke with a woman on a social media messaging platform, and she said she was injured and feared for her life, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said.

When they arrived at the house. deputies knocked and announced their presence, but nobody answered. They waited, but didn't see or hear any movement for more than 30 minutes.

During the early morning hours of April 30, deputies got more calls from people saying the woman had messaged them, saying she was seriously injured and bleeding badly, the sheriff said.

Deputies went back to the Leslie Road house, and found it open. They went inside and found Collins and a woman in one o fthe rooms. Deputies say Collins and the female returned home from an outing and began arguing. Collins allegedly threatened the female’s life, stabbed her on the right side of her waist and slapped her repeatedly. When the female attempted to call emergency services, Collins allegedly took the phone and would not allow her to contact help. Collins also refused to allow the female to leave the residence to get assistance, the sheriff alleges.

When the female was questioned about hearing the deputies at the residence earlier that evening, she stated that Collins forcibly kept her quiet and would not allow her to shout for help, the sheriff alleges.

Deputies arrested Collins and booked him, the sheriff said.

