Charges upgraded for suspect in Grand Coteau shooting after victim dies

ST LANDRY PARISH, La. - The person shot at a Grand Coteau gas station earlier this month has died.

The charges for the suspect, Carnelius Davis, have been upgraded to second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Lance K. Ventress.

According to police, there was an incident inside a gas station on April 4, 2021. Two people were fighting and a third tried to break up the fight.

During that struggle, Ventress was shot. He ran out of the station and collapsed in the parking lot, police say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel