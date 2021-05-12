Caregiver arrested, accused of making unauthorized transactions with elderly victim's bank information

A caregiver to a elderly person has been arrested, accused of making unauthorized transactions totaling more than $10,000.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on, April 26, 2021, a family member of a 93 year-old victim contacted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office in regards to discrepancies between the victim’s bank statements, checkbook register and online banking records.

Upon further investigation by detectives, they say it was determined that Jennifer Marie Guillory was the victim’s in-home caregiver.

Guillory would perform duties such as retrieving mail from the mailbox, picking up groceries, running errands and providing companionship to the victim, as needed. The Sheriff's Office says that Guillory had access to the victim’s bank card, access code, checkbook and banking statements beginning in February, 2021.

When the victim’s family member reviewed the March, 2021 bank statement at the victim’s home, it was noted that the account balance had been physically altered and several pages of the statement were missing, deputies say.

When the victim’s family member obtained a copy of the statement from the bank and compared the two documents. The balances, they say, showed a difference of $9,000 and the transactions consisted of ATM withdrawals, online purchases, personal bill payments as well as three checks made out to Jennifer Guillory’s father, who is deceased as of December, 2020. The total amount of the checks was $10,500.

All transactions and checks were made without the authorization of the victim or the family members, the sheriff's office says.

On May 11, 2021, Guillory was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with 10 counts of Exploitation of Persons with Infirmities.

