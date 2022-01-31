Career and Resource Expo planned in Opelousas

A St. Landry Career and Resource Expo is planned for February 3 in Opelousas.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions in St. Landry Parish, in partnership with the St. Landry Parish Community Action Agency, are hosting the event. There will be organizations present that are hiring(Wal-Mart Distribution Center, Amazon, Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino Opelousas General Hospital, etc.), along with resources for individuals and family.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 1939 W. Landry Street.

There will be hiring managers, community service organizations, financial institutions and training providers on hand to provide information and resources, organizers say.

There will be door prizes and activities for children.