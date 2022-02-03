Career and Resource Expo held in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS — A St. Landry Career and Resource Expo was held Thursday in Opelousas.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions in St. Landry Parish, in partnership with the St. Landry Parish Community Action Agency, held the event at the Yambilee Building located at 1939 W. Landry Street. Organizations hiring locally were in attendance along with resources for individuals and family.

The event will be held until 4:00 p.m.

Hiring managers, community service organizations, financial institutions and training providers were on hand to provide information and resources, organizers say.

There were door prizes and activities for children.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel