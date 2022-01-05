Cankton Water System issues boil water advisory

The Village of Cankton Water System has issued a boil water advisory for some residents.

This will affect customers living on Airstrip Ln. and Hwy. 356 in Cankton.

The reason for the advisory is that a flush valve was broken.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

