Candlelight vigil planned for missing man

There will be a candlelight vigil Saturday for Nathaniel Melancon, who has been missing since March.

Melancon went missing from the Grand Coteau/Opelousas area in March. His car was found in the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area in Point Coupee Parish, but no trace of him has ever been found.

The vigil will be held from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in front of the Bank of Sunset on July 30. His family is inviting everyone to attend.

Several searches have been done but he still hasn't been found. The family is pleading with anyone who has any information about his disappearance to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-945-8477.