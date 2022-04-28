Call for artists issued for Chenier sculpture

The Clifton Chenier Centennial Committee (CCCC), with support from the City of Opelousas, has issued a Call for Artists who want to create a public art sculpture to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Clifton Chenier.

They're asking artists to submit applications to create a public art sculpture commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Zydeco trailblazer. Established in January 2021, the mission of the CCCC is to honor the centennial of the birth of the King of Zydeco through special projects and activities.

Chenier, a multiple-Grammy honoree, was born June 25, 1925 near Opelousas and 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of Chenier’s birth.

Information about the Call to Artists can be found online here: https://cajuntravel.com/media/the-clifton-chenier-centennial-celebration-project/

Chenier’s accomplishments include a 1983 Grammy for his “I’m Here” album, 1984 National Heritage Fellowship, 2011 induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame for the “Bogalusa Boogie” album and 2014 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year, the Louisiana House of Representatives adopted a resolution, presented by Rep. Dustin Miller (D-Opelousas), proclaiming June 25, from 2021 through 2025, as Clifton Chenier Day.

The CCCC is currently working on plans to celebrate the King of Zydeco’s birthday this June.