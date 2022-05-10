Broken water main prompts boil advisory for Cankton Water System

The Village of Cankton Water System is under a boil advisory due to a broken water main.

Officials say the area affected is south of Billeaud Road along Hwy 93.

Customers in the affected areas should boil water for two minutes before using, they say.

Updates will be given when the advisory is rescinded.

