Bridge partly closed while emergency repairs are done

A viewer sent us a picture of the U.S. 190 bridge near the Tractor Supply in Opelousas.

Courtesy Matthew "Chewie" Calhoon

When we forwarded it to DOTD today, they confirmed that the bridge was damaged and said repairs are underway.

"DOTD was made aware of this bridge on Saturday. Crews closed the right, westbound lane that same day. Our bridge crews are on site this week making the necessary repairs. The lane will more than likely be closed for the entire week to allow the concrete to cure," a statement from the department reads.

We've asked if there's any indication of what caused the damage, and we'll update this story with any response we receive.

DOTD officials did say that the bridge was inspected just last month "with no critical findings."