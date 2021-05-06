Breaux Bridge man booked in connection with Opleousas truck stop armed robbery

An Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of an Opelousas truck stop in December 2020.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, On, December 5, 2020, deputies received a complaint in regards to an armed robbery at the Lucky's 190 Truck Stop in Opelousas, La.

During the investigation they say they determined that a man wearing a blue sweatshirt with gray trim around the neck area, green camouflage pants, brown cap and grey tennis shoes allegedly entered the store brandishing a firearm and demanded money from an employee.

When the suspect obtained cash, he fled the business, deputies say.

Investigators later obtained information that the suspect allegedly involved in another armed robbery. They identified the suspect as 43-year-old Landon Dwayne Jimmerson, who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the leg while fleeing the business.

When questioned by detectives, Jimmerson allegedly stated that he did sustain a gunshot wound in his leg but the injury was received during a domestic dispute in another parish. Detectives say that during the interview it was observed that Jimmerson was wearing the exact clothing as the suspect in the video footage from the Lucky's 190 Truck Stop robbery, with the exception of the brown cap.

Jimmerson was booked on April 30, 2021 at the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with armed robbery.

His bond was set at $150,000.

