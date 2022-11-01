Breast Cancer Survivors/Fighters Honored

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and one local group put together a luncheon today where breast cancer survivors, and fighters shared their stories and expressed how important it is to do self breast exams.

Natalie Miguez, breast cancer fighter/survivor said, "Self exams, if I would have not done my own self exam I would have been in a much different position I found both my cancers myself I did my self breast exams every month and when it metastasized I found it as well myself."

Paint the town pink is a breast cancer awareness initiative of Opelousas General Health System's Foundation.

The pink bag luncheon and style show happened earlier today.

Breast cancer survivors and fighters modeled fashions and got their hair and makeup done.

Aquanits Auzenne, breast cancer survivor said, "I had a easy transition from first being diagnosed having the surgery, I recovered really quickly when people looked at me they were like you really had breast cancer but the will power and just having the faith knowing that i was going to be protected I had family and friends that were there for me and it made the journey much easier."

According to the CDC breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the united states and about 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer during her life.