Bond hearing set for Arnaudville man accused of multiple child sex charges

A bond hearing has been set for Thursday for an Arnaudville man accused of multiple counts of child molestatiaon.

Jack Joseph Ray Sr., 71, was booked most recently with sexual battery (2 counts), indecent behavior with juveniles (2 counts), aggravated crime against nature (2 counts), contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (2 counts), molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability, obscenity (2 counts), records at the St. Landry Parish jail show.

But that's not his first arrest; we reached out to St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre, who tells KATC that Ray also was arrested in July and booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery. His bond on those charges was set at $11,500, Pitre said.

Ray was out of jail when he was arrested again last week.

Pitre said his office immediately asked the court to hold Ray without bond, a request that was granted. A recovation hearing for the July bond is set for Thursday.