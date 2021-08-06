Boil water advisory lifted in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. - The boil water advisory for Opelousas has been lifted.

The advisory was issued Wednesday for the area southbound of Creswell Lane.

The water is safe for consumption, according to city officials.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel