Boil water advisory issued for some Prairie Ronde customers

A boil water advisory has been issued on Friday, March 12, for some customers of the Pairie Ronde Water System.
The water system says the advisory is due to a main break in the water line.
Customers affected by advisory include those from Garland Station Road to 5099 Highway 10.
The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.
