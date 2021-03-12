Boil water advisory issued for some Prairie Ronde customers

A boil water advisory has been issued on Friday, March 12, for some customers of the Pairie Ronde Water System.

The water system says the advisory is due to a main break in the water line.

Customers affected by advisory include those from Garland Station Road to 5099 Highway 10.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

