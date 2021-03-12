Menu

Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Boil water advisory issued for some Prairie Ronde customers

items.[0].image.alt
MGN ONLINE
Courtesy of MGN Online
Boil advisory
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 12:46:36-05

A boil water advisory has been issued on Friday, March 12, for some customers of the Pairie Ronde Water System.

The water system says the advisory is due to a main break in the water line.

Customers affected by advisory include those from Garland Station Road to 5099 Highway 10.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.