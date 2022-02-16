Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Boil water advisory issued for some Plaisance Water customers

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 3:53 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 16:53:39-05

Some Plaisance Water Customers will be under a boil advisory due to a break in a water line.

All customers living on the following streets will be under the advisory until further notice:

  • Government
  • National
  • Federal
  • Hidalgo
  • MLK Ext
  • Darjean
  • Hwy 3043

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.