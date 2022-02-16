Boil water advisory issued for some Plaisance Water customers

Some Plaisance Water Customers will be under a boil advisory due to a break in a water line.
All customers living on the following streets will be under the advisory until further notice:
- Government
- National
- Federal
- Hidalgo
- MLK Ext
- Darjean
- Hwy 3043
