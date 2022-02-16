Boil water advisory issued for some Plaisance Water customers

Some Plaisance Water Customers will be under a boil advisory due to a break in a water line.

All customers living on the following streets will be under the advisory until further notice:

Government

National

Federal

Hidalgo

MLK Ext

Darjean

Hwy 3043

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel