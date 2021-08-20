Boil order lifted for St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2

The boil advisory for some St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) customers has been lifted.

A boil advisory was issued Wednesday for some customers of the Waterworks District No. 2 in Sunset.

Customers from 1232 to 1922 Bearb Road in Sunset were placed under the advisory on August 18 until further notice.

The waterworks district said the order was issued due to repairs being made to a broken valve.

Water samples were taken and delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday, August 19.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel